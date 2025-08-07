|
|Preconception
|During Pregnancy
|Lactation (First 12 Months)
|Father
| Avoid or limit teratogens (substances causing birth defects).
Achieve a healthy weight through balanced diet and exercise.
Improves sperm health, quality, and functionality, enhancing conception chances and healthy pregnancy.
| Avoid smoking, especially around the mother.
Support mother’s health by maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
| Avoid smoking around mother and baby to reduce exposure to harmful substances.
|Mother
| Avoid or limit teratogens.
Achieve a healthy weight via balanced diet and exercise.
Consume approximately 400 micrograms of folate (vitamin B9) daily to prevent neural tube defects in the fetus.
| Continue avoiding teratogens.
Engage in light aerobic exercise for at least 150 minutes per week.
Consume about 3 liters of fluids daily.
Increase caloric intake by 350–450 kilocalories per day during the second and third trimesters.
| Continue avoiding teratogens.
Consume approximately 3.8 liters of fluids daily.
Increase caloric intake by 330–400 kilocalories per day.
Reduce iron intake to 9 milligrams per day during lactation.
|Baby
| N/A
| N/A
| Primary nutrition and hydration come from breast milk and/or formula.
Avoid honey due to risk of Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria dangerous for infants with immature immune systems.
Avoid choking hazards.
Do not introduce cow’s milk or plant-based milk until after 12 months.
Avoid juice because of high sugar content and risk of excess calorie intake.
Understanding the importance of preconception health for both parents is crucial, as it sets the foundation for a healthy pregnancy and baby. Teratogens, defined as substances that can cause birth defects, must be avoided or limited to reduce risks to fetal development. Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight through balanced nutrition and regular exercise enhances reproductive health, particularly by improving sperm quality in fathers and supporting fetal growth in mothers.
During pregnancy, the mother’s nutritional needs increase, requiring an additional 350 to 450 kilocalories daily in the later trimesters, alongside adequate hydration of about 3 liters per day. Light aerobic exercise supports maternal health without undue strain. The father’s role includes avoiding smoking near the mother to minimize exposure to harmful substances that could affect fetal development.
In the lactation period, the mother’s fluid intake should increase to approximately 3.8 liters daily, with an additional 330 to 400 kilocalories to support milk production. Iron intake is reduced to 9 milligrams per day, reflecting changes in maternal nutrient requirements. The baby’s nutrition relies primarily on breast milk or formula, which provide essential hydration and nutrients. Introducing certain foods too early, such as honey, cow’s milk, plant-based milk, or juice, can pose health risks including bacterial infection, choking, or excessive sugar intake, which can lead to unhealthy weight gain.
By integrating these nutritional and lifestyle strategies across preconception, pregnancy, and lactation stages, parents can optimize health outcomes for themselves and their child, promoting healthy growth and development during the critical first year of life.