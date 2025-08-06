Pregnancy, commonly understood as a nine-month or approximately forty-week process, is divided into three equal trimesters, each playing a vital role in fetal development and maternal health. Proper nutrition before pregnancy, throughout each trimester, and during infancy in the first year after birth is essential for ensuring a healthy start in life. This comprehensive approach to nutrition supports both the mother’s well-being and the optimal growth of the embryo and fetus.

It is important to distinguish between the terms pregnancy and gestation. Pregnancy refers to the physiological state of the mother, while gestation describes the developmental timeline of the embryo and fetus from conception to birth. Conception occurs when a sperm fertilizes an egg, forming a zygote, the first cell of the baby.

In medical practice, both pregnancy and gestation are measured from the first day of the mother’s last menstrual period (LMP), rather than the exact moment of conception, because the LMP is easier to identify. This means that the pregnancy timeline starts approximately two weeks before conception actually occurs. Consequently, there is a brief period when the mother is not biologically pregnant, yet the pregnancy count has already begun.

The gestational period, which tracks the embryo and fetus development, typically spans from conception to birth. A full-term birth usually occurs between 38 and 42 weeks post-LMP. Births outside this range are classified as early term or late term. Throughout this entire gestational period, adequate nutrition is crucial to support fetal growth, prevent complications, and promote long-term health outcomes for both mother and child.