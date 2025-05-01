Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Why Do We Need Carbohydrates?
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Why is glucose the most important & biologically relevant carbohydrate?
A
It's the central carbohydrate in metabolism & energy production for nearly all life, including humans.
B
It provides the most energy/gram of any macronutrient.
C
It is broken down into smaller molecules & stored in the liver.
D
It is the only type of sugar that humans can digest.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Glucose is the most important carbohydrate because it serves as the primary energy source for nearly all living organisms, including humans. It is central to metabolism and energy production.
Glucose provides 4 kcal/gram, which is the standard energy yield for carbohydrates. While fats provide more energy per gram (9 kcal/gram), glucose is more readily utilized by the body for immediate energy needs.
In the body, glucose is broken down through glycolysis, a metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the energy currency of the cell.
Excess glucose can be stored in the liver and muscles as glycogen through a process called glycogenesis. This stored glycogen can be broken down later to release glucose when energy is needed.
While glucose is not the only sugar humans can digest, it is the most biologically relevant because it is the primary sugar used in cellular respiration and is essential for brain function, as the brain relies almost exclusively on glucose for energy under normal conditions.
Watch next
Master Carbohydrates Are Required in Our Diet with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice