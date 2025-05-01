Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Why Do We Need Carbohydrates?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a reason that we need carbohydrates in our diet?
A
Carbohydrates are our primary source of energy.
B
They can help prevent ketoacidosis.
C
They are directly required to make hormones and enzymes.
D
Fibers, which include non-digestible carbohydrates like cellulose, provides multiple health benefits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of carbohydrates in the human diet. Carbohydrates are the body's primary source of energy, as they are broken down into glucose, which fuels cellular activities.
Learn about ketoacidosis. This is a condition that can occur when the body lacks sufficient carbohydrates and starts breaking down fat for energy, leading to the production of ketones. Carbohydrates help prevent this by providing an alternative energy source.
Recognize that carbohydrates are not directly required to make hormones and enzymes. Hormones and enzymes are primarily composed of proteins and lipids, not carbohydrates.
Explore the role of dietary fiber, which is a type of carbohydrate. Fiber is non-digestible and provides health benefits such as improving digestion, regulating blood sugar levels, and supporting heart health.
Review the question and identify the correct answer based on the information provided. The statement 'They are directly required to make hormones and enzymes' is incorrect because carbohydrates are not directly involved in the synthesis of these molecules.
