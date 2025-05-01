Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Why Do We Need Carbohydrates?
Multiple Choice
Gluconeogenesis is the process of:
A
The body producing ketones as an alternative energy source when glucose levels are low.
B
Plants producing new glucose during photosynthesis.
C
The bonding of glucose molecules to form glycogen.
D
The body breaking down protein to form glucose when blood glucose levels are low.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'gluconeogenesis': It refers to the metabolic process where the body synthesizes glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, primarily amino acids derived from protein breakdown, when blood glucose levels are low.
Clarify why the other options are incorrect: Ketone production is part of ketosis, not gluconeogenesis. Photosynthesis is a process in plants, unrelated to human metabolism. Glycogen formation is called glycogenesis, not gluconeogenesis.
Focus on the correct answer: Gluconeogenesis occurs mainly in the liver and, to a lesser extent, in the kidneys. It is a critical process during fasting or starvation to maintain blood glucose levels for energy.
Explain the biochemical pathway: Amino acids from protein breakdown are converted into intermediates like pyruvate or oxaloacetate, which are then used to synthesize glucose through a series of enzymatic reactions.
Highlight the importance of gluconeogenesis: This process ensures a continuous supply of glucose for tissues that rely on it, such as the brain and red blood cells, especially during periods of low carbohydrate intake or prolonged fasting.
