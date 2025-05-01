In human nutrition, which macronutrient provides the most calories per gram?
A
Carbohydrate
B
Alcohol
C
Fat (lipid)
D
Protein
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of macronutrients and their energy content. Macronutrients include carbohydrates, proteins, fats (lipids), and alcohol, each providing a certain number of calories per gram.
Step 2: Recall the caloric values for each macronutrient: carbohydrates provide 4 calories per gram, proteins provide 4 calories per gram, fats provide 9 calories per gram, and alcohol provides 7 calories per gram.
Step 3: Compare the caloric values of each macronutrient to determine which provides the most calories per gram.
Step 4: Identify that fat (lipid) provides the highest number of calories per gram among the options given.
Step 5: Conclude that fat (lipid) is the macronutrient that provides the most calories per gram in human nutrition.
Watch next
Master Defining Calories with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan