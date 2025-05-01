Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
6. Proteins
Why Do We Need Protein?
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the most likely symptom of not having enough protein in your body?
A
You won't have any stored energy because protein is mostly used for energy storage.
B
You will be at significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease.
C
Your tissues may become swollen (edema) as there isn't enough protein in the blood to draw fluid back in.
D
All of the above.
Watch next
Master Proteins Are Required in Our Diet with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice