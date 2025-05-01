Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Digestion of carbohydrates starts in the esophagus.
A
True.
B
False, digestion of carbohydrates starts in the mouth with salivary amylase.
C
False, digestion of carbohydrates starts in the mouth with salivary lipase.
D
False, digestion of carbohydrates starts in the small intestine.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the process of carbohydrate digestion. Carbohydrate digestion begins in the mouth, where salivary glands release an enzyme called salivary amylase. This enzyme starts breaking down starches into simpler sugars.
Step 2: Evaluate the statement provided in the problem. The statement claims that carbohydrate digestion starts in the esophagus.
Step 3: Compare the statement to the correct physiological process. The esophagus is primarily responsible for transporting food from the mouth to the stomach and does not play a role in the digestion of carbohydrates.
Step 4: Identify the correct answer among the options provided. The correct answer should reflect that carbohydrate digestion starts in the mouth with salivary amylase, not salivary lipase or the small intestine.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement is false and select the answer that correctly states 'False, digestion of carbohydrates starts in the mouth with salivary amylase.'
