Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which if the following statements below correctly describes the role of the large intestine.
I) Digest carbohydrates with the brush border enzymes.
II) Absorb water, minerals, & vitamins.
III) Create feces.
A
I & II.
B
II & III.
C
I & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the large intestine in the digestive system. The large intestine is primarily responsible for absorbing water, minerals, and vitamins, as well as forming and storing feces. It does not play a significant role in digesting carbohydrates, as this process occurs earlier in the digestive tract (e.g., in the small intestine).
Step 2: Analyze each statement provided in the problem: I) 'Digest carbohydrates with the brush border enzymes' is incorrect because carbohydrate digestion occurs in the small intestine, not the large intestine. II) 'Absorb water, minerals, & vitamins' is correct because this is a primary function of the large intestine. III) 'Create feces' is also correct because the large intestine compacts undigested material into feces.
Step 3: Evaluate the answer choices based on the analysis of the statements. Eliminate any options that include incorrect statements, such as those including statement I.
Step 4: Identify the correct combination of statements that accurately describe the role of the large intestine. Based on the analysis, the correct combination is II & III.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that includes only statements II and III, as these accurately describe the functions of the large intestine.
Watch next
Master Mouth and Esophagus with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice