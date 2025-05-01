Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Overview of the Digestive System
Multiple Choice
Which enzyme digests carbohydrates?
A
Amylase.
B
Pepsin.
C
Lipase.
D
Protease.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of enzymes in digestion: Enzymes are biological catalysts that help break down macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats) into smaller molecules for absorption.
Identify the macronutrient in question: The problem asks about the enzyme that digests carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are broken down into simple sugars like glucose.
Review the function of each enzyme listed: Amylase breaks down carbohydrates into simpler sugars. Pepsin digests proteins. Lipase digests fats. Protease also digests proteins.
Match the correct enzyme to the macronutrient: Since carbohydrates are the focus, the enzyme responsible for their digestion is amylase.
Conclude that amylase is the correct answer, as it specifically targets carbohydrates and breaks them down into simpler sugars like maltose and glucose.
