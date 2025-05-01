Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true regarding the small intestine?
I) The small intestine is divided into three main sections.
II) Much of the chemical digestion in the small intestine is performed by enzymes that are released by the gallbladder.
III) Brush border enzymes are attached to the microvilli.
A
I & II.
B
II & III.
C
I & III.
D
I II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of the small intestine. The small intestine is divided into three main sections: the duodenum, jejunum, and ileum. This makes statement I correct.
Step 2: Analyze the role of enzymes in the small intestine. While much of the chemical digestion occurs in the small intestine, the enzymes responsible for this are primarily secreted by the pancreas, not the gallbladder. The gallbladder stores and releases bile, which aids in fat digestion but does not contain digestive enzymes. This makes statement II incorrect.
Step 3: Examine the function of brush border enzymes. Brush border enzymes are indeed attached to the microvilli of the small intestine. These enzymes play a critical role in the final stages of digestion by breaking down disaccharides and peptides into absorbable units. This makes statement III correct.
Step 4: Combine the analysis of the statements. Based on the evaluation, statements I and III are correct, while statement II is incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'I & III' based on the analysis of the small intestine's structure and function.
Watch next
Master Mouth and Esophagus with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice