Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Disorders of the Digestive System
Multiple Choice
What causes peptic ulcers?
A
Contaminated water.
B
H. pylori bacteria
C
Inadequate fiber consumption.
D
Gluten.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'peptic ulcers': Peptic ulcers are sores that develop on the lining of the stomach, lower esophagus, or small intestine, often caused by damage to the protective mucosal lining.
Identify the primary cause: The most common cause of peptic ulcers is an infection with *Helicobacter pylori* (H. pylori) bacteria. This bacterium weakens the stomach's protective mucus, allowing acid to irritate the lining.
Rule out other options: Contaminated water, inadequate fiber consumption, and gluten are not direct causes of peptic ulcers. While contaminated water can sometimes carry H. pylori, it is not the sole cause. Similarly, fiber and gluten are unrelated to ulcer formation.
Understand the role of H. pylori: H. pylori bacteria can survive in the acidic environment of the stomach by producing an enzyme called urease, which neutralizes stomach acid. This allows the bacteria to colonize and damage the stomach lining.
Conclude the correct answer: Based on the information, the primary cause of peptic ulcers is H. pylori bacteria, not the other listed factors.
