Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Disorders of the Digestive System
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
What steps can one take to decrease their risk of constipation?
I) Eat a diet high in protein.
II) Drink plenty of water.
III) Eat a diet high in fiber.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: Constipation is a condition where bowel movements become infrequent or difficult to pass. To reduce the risk of constipation, dietary and lifestyle factors play a significant role.
Step 1: Evaluate the role of water intake. Drinking plenty of water helps soften stool and supports regular bowel movements. This is an essential step in preventing constipation.
Step 2: Assess the role of dietary fiber. A diet high in fiber (found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes) adds bulk to stool and promotes healthy digestion, reducing the risk of constipation.
Step 3: Analyze the role of protein. While protein is important for overall health, a diet high in protein without adequate fiber and water can sometimes contribute to constipation. Therefore, protein alone is not a solution for preventing constipation.
Step 4: Combine the correct strategies. Based on the analysis, drinking plenty of water (II) and eating a diet high in fiber (III) are the most effective steps to decrease the risk of constipation. Protein (I) is not directly relevant to this goal.
Watch next
Master Pathologies of the Stomach and Esophagus with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning