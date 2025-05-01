Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Disorders of the Digestive System
Multiple Choice
Which nutrient or food is most important for prevention of colorectal cancer?
A
Protein.
B
Omega-3 fatty acids.
C
Antioxidants.
D
Fiber.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of fiber in colorectal cancer prevention: Fiber helps maintain a healthy digestive system by promoting regular bowel movements and reducing the time harmful substances stay in contact with the colon lining.
Learn about the types of fiber: There are two types of fiber—soluble and insoluble. Both types contribute to overall gut health, but insoluble fiber is particularly effective in adding bulk to stool and speeding up its passage through the digestive tract.
Identify food sources rich in fiber: Foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts are excellent sources of dietary fiber. Incorporating these into your diet can help meet daily fiber requirements.
Compare fiber with other nutrients mentioned: Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth, omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for heart and brain health, and antioxidants help combat oxidative stress. However, none of these have as direct a role in colorectal cancer prevention as fiber.
Understand the recommended daily intake of fiber: The general guideline is about 25 grams per day for women and 38 grams per day for men, though individual needs may vary. Meeting these recommendations can significantly contribute to colorectal cancer prevention.
