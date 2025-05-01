Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about nutrition during adolescence is true?
As children get older, they need more Calories because their growth rate increases.
Adolescents’ nutrition choices are significantly more likely to be influenced by their parents than their peers.
Nutrition recommendations start to differ for boys & girls at approximately 9 years old.
All of the above are true.
