Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements correctly differentiates simple and complex carbohydrates?
A
Simple carbohydrates consist only of monosaccharides, while complex carbohydrates consist only of polysaccharides.
B
A disaccharide despite being composed of two monosaccharides, is still considered a simple carbohydrate because it is structurally and functionally more similar to monosaccharides than polysaccharides.
C
All polysaccharides are digestible forms of carbohydrates whereas all simple carbohydrates are rapidly absorbed and used for immediate energy.
D
Complex carbohydrates, due to their long chains, are always preferred by our body cells as an energy source.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of simple and complex carbohydrates. Simple carbohydrates include monosaccharides (e.g., glucose, fructose) and disaccharides (e.g., sucrose, lactose). Complex carbohydrates are composed of long chains of monosaccharides, forming polysaccharides (e.g., starch, glycogen, fiber).
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Simple carbohydrates consist only of monosaccharides, while complex carbohydrates consist only of polysaccharides.' This is incorrect because simple carbohydrates also include disaccharides, not just monosaccharides.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'A disaccharide, despite being composed of two monosaccharides, is still considered a simple carbohydrate because it is structurally and functionally more similar to monosaccharides than polysaccharides.' This is correct because disaccharides are small molecules and are classified as simple carbohydrates.
Step 4: Examine the third statement: 'All polysaccharides are digestible forms of carbohydrates whereas all simple carbohydrates are rapidly absorbed and used for immediate energy.' This is incorrect because not all polysaccharides are digestible (e.g., fiber is a polysaccharide but not digestible), and not all simple carbohydrates are used immediately for energy (e.g., fructose is metabolized differently).
Step 5: Review the fourth statement: 'Complex carbohydrates, due to their long chains, are always preferred by our body cells as an energy source.' This is incorrect because while complex carbohydrates provide sustained energy, simple carbohydrates can also be used as a quick energy source depending on the body's needs.
