Step 4: Examine the third statement: 'All polysaccharides are digestible forms of carbohydrates whereas all simple carbohydrates are rapidly absorbed and used for immediate energy.' This is incorrect because not all polysaccharides are digestible (e.g., fiber is a polysaccharide but not digestible), and not all simple carbohydrates are used immediately for energy (e.g., fructose is metabolized differently).