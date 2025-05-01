Multiple Choice
Which of the following would NOT be considered a standard drink?
The FDA recommends moderate drinking for its role in reducing the risks of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
For a female, binge drinking is often defined as four or more drinks in a two-hour period.
A standard "drink" contains 1.5 oz of pure alcohol.
For both males and females, moderate consumption of alcohol is defined as up to two drinks per day.
