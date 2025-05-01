Sophie is running a 1500-meter race at a track meet. Which of the following energy systems is she using at each of the following sections of the race?
11. Nutrition & Fitness
Using Energy to Fuel Exercise
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about aerobic energy production is true?
A
Glucose is the only molecule that can be used to produce ATP aerobically.
B
In the aerobic pathway, one molecule of glucose can produce 36-38 ATP molecules.
C
Proteins are the primary source of anaerobically generated ATP.
D
All of the above are true.
