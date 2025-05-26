Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication Rule of Probability The Multiplication Rule states that the probability of two independent events occurring together is the product of their individual probabilities. In this case, the events are tossing a coin and rolling a die, which do not affect each other. This rule is essential for calculating the combined probability of multiple events.

Independent Events Independent events are those whose outcomes do not influence one another. For example, the result of tossing a coin does not affect the outcome of rolling a die. Understanding that these events are independent is crucial for applying the Multiplication Rule correctly in probability calculations.