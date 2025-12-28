In Exercises 17 and 18, (c) find the standardized test statistic t, Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.





A real estate agent claims that there is no difference between the mean household incomes of two neighborhoods. The mean income of 12 randomly selected households from the first neighborhood is \$52,750 with a standard deviation of \$2900. In the second neighborhood, 10 randomly selected households have a mean income of \$51,200 with a standard deviation of \$2225. At α=0.01, can you reject the real estate agent’s claim? Assume the population variances are equal.