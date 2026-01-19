An education organization claims that the mean SAT scores for male athletes and male non-athletes at a college are different. A random sample of 26 male athletes at the college has a mean SAT score of 1189 and a standard deviation of 218. A random sample of 18 male non-athletes at the college has a mean SAT score of 1376 and a standard deviation of 186. At α=0.05, can you support the organization’s claim? Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are equal.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 8m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors16m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
Count Five Test for Comparing Variation in Two Populations Repeat Exercise 16 “Blanking Out on Tests,” but instead of using the F test, use the following procedure for the “count five” test of equal variations (which is not as complicated as it might appear).
c. If the sample sizes are equal (n1 = n2) use a critical value of 5. If n1 is not equals to n2 calculate the critical value shown below.
Watch next
Master Means Unknown Equal Variances Hypothesis Test Using TI-84 with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Exercises 11–16, test the claim about the difference between two population means μ1 and μ2 at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: μ1= μ2; α=0.05. Assume (σ1)^2 = (σ2)^2
Sample statistics: x̅1=228, s1=27, n1= 20 and x̅2=207, s2=25, n2= 13
In Exercises 11–16, test the claim about the difference between two population means μ1 and μ2 at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: μ1>= μ2; α=0.01. Assume (σ1)^2 = (σ2)^2
Sample statistics: x̅1= 44.5, s1= 5.85, n1= 17 and x̅2= 49.1, s2= 5.25, n2= 18
Count Five Test for Comparing Variation in Two Populations Repeat Exercise 16 “Blanking Out on Tests,” but instead of using the F test, use the following procedure for the “count five” test of equal variations (which is not as complicated as it might appear).
b. Let c1 be the count of the number of absolute deviation values in the first sample that are greater than the largest absolute deviation value in the other sample. Also, let C2 be the count of the number of absolute deviation values in the second sample that are greater than the largest absolute deviation value in the other sample. (One of these counts will always be zero.)
Count Five Test for Comparing Variation in Two Populations Repeat Exercise 16 “Blanking Out on Tests,” but instead of using the F test, use the following procedure for the “count five” test of equal variations (which is not as complicated as it might appear).
d. If c1 equal to or greater than critical value then conclude that sigma2,1 > sigma2,2 If c1 equal to or greater than critical value then conclude that sigma2,2 > sigma2,1. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis of sigma2,1 = sigma2,2
In Exercises 11–16, test the claim about the difference between two population means μ1 and μ2 at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
Claim: μ1≠ μ2; α=0.01. Assume (σ1)^2 = (σ2)^2
Sample statistics: x̅1= 61, s1= 3.3, n1= 5 and x̅2= 55.1, s2= 1.2, n2= 7
"In Exercises 17 and 18, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
A real estate agent claims that there is no difference between the mean household incomes of two neighborhoods. The mean income of 12 randomly selected households from the first neighborhood is \$52,750 with a standard deviation of \$2900. In the second neighborhood, 10 randomly selected households have a mean income of \$51,200 with a standard deviation of \$2225. At α=0.01, can you reject the real estate agent’s claim? Assume the population variances are equal."
In Exercises 17 and 18, (c) find the standardized test statistic t, Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.
A real estate agent claims that there is no difference between the mean household incomes of two neighborhoods. The mean income of 12 randomly selected households from the first neighborhood is \$52,750 with a standard deviation of \$2900. In the second neighborhood, 10 randomly selected households have a mean income of \$51,200 with a standard deviation of \$2225. At α=0.01, can you reject the real estate agent’s claim? Assume the population variances are equal.