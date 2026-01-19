Count Five Test for Comparing Variation in Two Populations Repeat Exercise 16 “Blanking Out on Tests,” but instead of using the F test, use the following procedure for the “count five” test of equal variations (which is not as complicated as it might appear).

b. Let c1 be the count of the number of absolute deviation values in the first sample that are greater than the largest absolute deviation value in the other sample. Also, let C2 be the count of the number of absolute deviation values in the second sample that are greater than the largest absolute deviation value in the other sample. (One of these counts will always be zero.)