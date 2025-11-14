What do the y-coordinates on the least-squares regression line represent?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
The output shown was obtained from Minitab.
a. The least-squares regression equation is y^ = 1.3962x + 12.396. What is the predicted value of y at x = 10?
In the least-squares regression model, yi = β1xi + β0 + εi, εi is a random error term with mean ______ and standard deviation σεi = ______.
[DATA] Tar and Nicotine Every year the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) must report tar and nicotine levels in cigarettes to Congress. Tar and nicotine levels of over 1200 brands of cigarettes are given to Congress and a random sample of those appear in the following table:
c. Determine sb_1.
In Problems 5–10, use the results of Problems 7–12, respectively, from Section 4.2 to answer the following questions:
a. What are the estimates of β₀ and β₁?
The output shown was obtained from Minitab.
c. The standard error, se, is 2.167. What is an estimate of the standard deviation of y at x=10?
[DATA] Height versus Head Circumference [See Problem 13 in Section 12.3] A pediatrician wants to determine the relation that may exist between a child’s height and head circumference. She randomly selects 11 children from her practice, measures their heights and head circumferences, and obtains the following data:
d. State your conclusion to the hypotheses from part (b).
[DATA] Concrete [See Problem 15 in Section 12.3] As concrete cures, it gains strength. The following data represent the 7-day and 28-day strength (in pounds per square inch) of a certain type of concrete:
b. Suppose a researcher wanted to determine if there is a linear relation between 7-day strength and 28-day strength. What would be the null and alternative hypotheses?