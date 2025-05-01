Multiple Choice
A small business tracks how advertising spending relates to weekly sales.
Are the actual sales numbers for weeks with \$400 ad-spending within the interval?
Plot Advertising Spending (x) vs Sales (y) & find the regression line & correlation coefficient.
Predict what the business would make in weekly sales if they spent \$400 in advertising.