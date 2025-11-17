Reincarnation Suppose 21% of all American teens (age 13–17 years) believe in reincarnation.
f. What minimum sample size would you require in order for the distribution of the sample proportion to be modeled by the normal distribution?
f. What minimum sample size would you require in order for the distribution of the sample proportion to be modeled by the normal distribution?
Airline Reservations In Chapter 6, we learned that the proportion of passengers who miss a flight for which they have a reservation is 0.0995.
a. Suppose a flight has 290 reservations. What is the probability that 25 or more passengers will miss the flight?
Foreign Language According to a study done by Wakefield Research, the proportion of Americans who can order a meal in a foreign language is 0.47.
c. Describe the sampling distribution of p̂, the proportion of Americans who can order a meal in a foreign language. Be sure to verify the model requirements.
e. Would it be unusual that, in a survey of 200 Americans, 80 or fewer Americans can order a meal in a foreign language? Why?
c. Suppose a popular flight has 300 seats and 300 reservations. Because this flight is popular, the proportion of passengers with a reservation who miss the flight is only 0.04. You are booked on a later flight and put yourself on the stand-by list. There are 14 passenger names ahead of you. What is the probability you get on this flight?
Entrepreneurship A Gallup survey indicated that 72% of 18- to 29-year-olds, if given a choice, would prefer to start their own business rather than work for someone else. A random sample of 600 18- to 29-year-olds is obtained today.
c. In a random sample of 600 18- to 29-year-olds, what is the probability that no more than 70% would prefer to start their own business?
Variability in Baseball Suppose, during the course of a typical season, a batter has 500 at-bats. This means the player has the opportunity to get a hit 500 times during the course of a season. Further, suppose a batter is a career 0.280 hitter (he averages 280 hits every 1000 at-bats or he has 280 successes in 1000 trials of the experiment), so the population proportion of hits is 0.280.
d. Explain why a career 0.280 hitter could easily have a batting average between 0.260 and 0.300.