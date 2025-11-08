True or False: The population proportion and sample proportion always have the same value.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Airline Reservations In Chapter 6, we learned that the proportion of passengers who miss a flight for which they have a reservation is 0.0995.
a. Suppose a flight has 290 reservations. What is the probability that 25 or more passengers will miss the flight?
Key Concepts
Binomial Distribution
Normal Approximation to the Binomial
Calculating Tail Probabilities
A simple random sample of size n = 1000 is obtained from a population whose size is N = 1,000,000 and whose population proportion with a specified characteristic is p = 0.35.
c. What is the probability of obtaining x = 320 or fewer individuals with the characteristic?
A simple random sample of size n = 1460 is obtained from a population whose size is N = 1,500,000 and whose population proportion with a specified characteristic is p = 0.42.
c. What is the probability of obtaining x = 584 or fewer individuals with the characteristic?
Reincarnation Suppose 21% of all American teens (age 13–17 years) believe in reincarnation.
b. Explain why Bob’s sample of 100 randomly selected American teens might result in 18 who believe in reincarnation, while Alicia’s independent sample of 100 randomly selected American teens might result in 22 who believe in reincarnation.
Foreign Language According to a study done by Wakefield Research, the proportion of Americans who can order a meal in a foreign language is 0.47.
c. Describe the sampling distribution of p̂, the proportion of Americans who can order a meal in a foreign language. Be sure to verify the model requirements.
Social Security Reform A researcher studying public opinion of proposed Social Security changes obtains a simple random sample of 50 adult Americans and asks them whether or not they support the proposed changes. To say that the distribution of p̂, the sample proportion of adults who respond yes, is approximately normal, how many more adult Americans does the researcher need to sample if
a. 10% of all adult Americans support the changes?
Which two actions are most important to ensure that your sample proportion statistics are representative of the population?