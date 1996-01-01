Suppose you calculate the mean height of all students in a particular college. Is this value a parameter or a statistic?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about probability is not true?
A
If two events are mutually exclusive, the probability that both occur is .
B
The sum of the probabilities of all possible outcomes in a sample space can be greater than .
C
The probability of any event is always between and , inclusive.
D
The probability of the complement of an event is .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of mutually exclusive events: Two events are mutually exclusive if they cannot occur at the same time. Therefore, the probability that both occur simultaneously is 0. This confirms the first statement is true.
Recall the fundamental property of probability: The sum of the probabilities of all possible outcomes in a sample space must equal exactly 1, not more than 1. This means the second statement, which claims the sum can be greater than 1, is false.
Remember the range of any probability value: The probability of any event must lie between 0 and 1, inclusive. This means probabilities cannot be negative or greater than 1, confirming the third statement is true.
Review the concept of the complement of an event: The probability of the complement of an event A, denoted as P(A^c), is calculated as 1 minus the probability of the event A itself, i.e., \(P(A^c) = 1 - P(A)\). This confirms the fourth statement is true.
Conclude that the statement about the sum of probabilities exceeding 1 is not true, as it violates the basic axioms of probability.
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
