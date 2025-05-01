A fair spinner is divided into 6 equal sections labeled 1 through 6. What is the probability of spinning an even number?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total number of equally likely outcomes on the spinner. Since the spinner is divided into 6 equal sections labeled 1 through 6, the total number of outcomes is 6.
Determine the favorable outcomes for the event 'spinning an even number.' The even numbers between 1 and 6 are 2, 4, and 6, so there are 3 favorable outcomes.
Write the probability formula for an event, which is the ratio of favorable outcomes to total outcomes: \(\text{Probability} = \frac{\text{Number of favorable outcomes}}{\text{Total number of outcomes}}\).
Substitute the values into the formula: \(\text{Probability} = \frac{3}{6}\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{3}{6}\) to its lowest terms to find the probability of spinning an even number.
