In probability, what does the symbol (an upside-down U) between events and represent?
A
Conditional probability of given , i.e.,
B
The union of events: outcomes in or (or both), i.e.,
C
The complement of an event: outcomes not in , i.e.,
D
The intersection of events: outcomes in both and , i.e.,
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the symbol in question: the upside-down U symbol is written as \(\cap\) in LaTeX and represents a specific operation between two events \(A\) and \(B\) in probability.
Recall the meaning of common set operations in probability: the union \(A \cup B\) represents outcomes in \(A\) or \(B\) (or both), the complement \(A^c\) represents outcomes not in \(A\), and the intersection \(A \cap B\) represents outcomes common to both \(A\) and \(B\).
Understand that the upside-down U symbol \(\cap\) specifically denotes the intersection of two events, meaning the set of outcomes that are in both \(A\) and \(B\) simultaneously.
Express this formally as \(A \cap B\), which is the event containing all outcomes that belong to both \(A\) and \(B\) at the same time.
Therefore, the symbol \(\cap\) between events \(A\) and \(B\) represents the intersection of events, not the union, complement, or conditional probability.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick