Which of the following correctly states the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In a three-server queueing model where arrivals follow a Poisson process with rate and service times are exponentially distributed with rate per server, what is the probability that there is exactly customer in the system at steady state?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of queueing model: This is an M/M/3 queue, where arrivals follow a Poisson process with rate \( \lambda \), and there are 3 servers each with exponential service rate \( \mu \).
Recall the steady-state probabilities for an M/M/c queue: The probability of having \( n \) customers in the system, \( P_n \), depends on whether \( n < c \) or \( n \geq c \), where \( c = 3 \) here.
For \( n < c \), the formula for \( P_n \) is given by: \[ P_n = \frac{(\lambda / \mu)^n}{n!} P_0 \] where \( P_0 \) is the probability of zero customers in the system.
Calculate \( P_0 \) using the normalization condition that the sum of all probabilities equals 1. For an M/M/3 queue, this involves summing probabilities for \( n = 0 \) to \( n = 2 \) using the formula above, and for \( n \geq 3 \) using the formula for \( P_n \) when \( n \geq c \).
Once \( P_0 \) is found, substitute \( n = 1 \) into the formula for \( P_n \) when \( n < c \) to find the probability of exactly one customer in the system: \[ P_1 = \frac{(\lambda / \mu)^1}{1!} P_0 = \frac{\lambda}{\mu} P_0 \]
