Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true of the exponential smoothing coefficient in time series forecasting?
A
It must satisfy
B
It can be any positive real number
C
It must always be equal to
D
It must satisfy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the exponential smoothing coefficient \( \alpha \) is a parameter used in time series forecasting to control the weighting of the most recent observation relative to past smoothed values.
Recall the definition of \( \alpha \): it is a smoothing constant that determines how quickly the weights decrease for older observations.
Recognize that \( \alpha \) must be a value between 0 and 1 (exclusive), meaning \( 0 < \alpha < 1 \), to ensure the weighted average properly balances recent and past data without overemphasizing or ignoring any part.
Note that if \( \alpha \) were greater than 1 or equal to 1, the model would place all weight on the most recent observation, losing the smoothing effect.
Similarly, if \( \alpha \) were less than or equal to 0, the model would not update based on new data, which defeats the purpose of exponential smoothing.
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
In a three-server queueing model where arrivals follow a Poisson process with rate and service times are exponentially distributed with rate per server, what is the probability that there is exactly customer in the system at steady state?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of basic probability and statistics, which type of monitoring methodology is designed to detect statistical deviations from a baseline?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In a standard deck of playing cards, what is the probability of not drawing a face card (Jack, Queen, or King) in a single random draw?
2
views
