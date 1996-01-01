Suppose a chart shows that a confidence interval for the mean height of a population is inches. Which explanation is best supported by these numbers?
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
For a two-tailed hypothesis test using a
5 % significance level, what is the critical value of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a two-tailed hypothesis test at a 5% significance level means the total area in both tails of the standard normal distribution is 0.05.
Since the test is two-tailed, split the significance level equally between the two tails, so each tail has an area of 0.025.
To find the critical value \( z \), look up the z-score that corresponds to the cumulative probability of \( 1 - 0.025 = 0.975 \) in the standard normal distribution table.
The critical values will be symmetric around zero, so the critical values are \( \pm z_{0.975} \), where \( z_{0.975} \) is the z-score found in the previous step.
These critical values define the rejection regions for the hypothesis test: if the test statistic falls outside \( \pm z_{0.975} \), reject the null hypothesis.
