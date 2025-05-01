Multiple Choice
Suppose a hospital emergency room records the number of patients arriving each hour over a week. Which type of variable best describes the of patients arriving per hour?
You collect the test scores of every other student in a class. Is this data set a population or sample?
A report shows the amount (in dollars) spent by each customer in a grocery store. Is this data set a population or sample?