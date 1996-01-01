Which of the following best describes the in a data set?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Multiple Choice
Given the household saving rates: , , , , and , what is the mean of these rates?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the data points given: 8, 12, 10, 15, and 5. These represent the household saving rates.
Recall the formula for the mean (average) of a set of numbers: \(\text{Mean} = \frac{\text{Sum of all data points}}{\text{Number of data points}}\).
Calculate the sum of the data points: \$8 + 12 + 10 + 15 + 5$.
Count the number of data points, which in this case is 5.
Divide the sum obtained in step 3 by the number of data points from step 4 to find the mean: \(\text{Mean} = \frac{8 + 12 + 10 + 15 + 5}{5}\).
