Suppose a dataset has a mean of . Which statement is true about the data point ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the in a data set?
A
It is always the most frequently occurring value in the data set.
B
It is the difference between the largest and smallest values in the data set.
C
It is the value that divides the data set into two equal halves.
D
It represents the arithmetic center of the data by averaging all values, that is, .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of the mean: The mean is a measure of central tendency that represents the average value of a data set.
Recall that the mean is calculated by summing all the values in the data set and then dividing by the number of values. This can be expressed as: \(\text{Mean} = \frac{\sum_{i=1}^n x_i}{n}\), where \(x_i\) are the data points and \(n\) is the total number of data points.
Compare the mean to other measures of central tendency mentioned: the mode (most frequently occurring value), the range (difference between largest and smallest values), and the median (value dividing the data into two equal halves).
Recognize that the mean is not necessarily the most frequent value (mode), nor the middle value (median), nor the range, but rather the arithmetic average of all values.
Conclude that the best description of the mean is that it represents the arithmetic center of the data by averaging all values.
Watch next
Master Calculating the Mean with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements correctly describes the mean salary of all female workers if it is ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the mean game scores and standard deviations of four seasons of a football team as follows: Season A: mean = , SD = ; Season B: mean = , SD = ; Season C: mean = , SD = ; Season D: mean = , SD = . Which season had the highest average game score?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the household saving rates: , , , , and , what is the mean of these rates?
2
views
Mean practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations