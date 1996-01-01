Which of the following is a property of the standard normal distribution?
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
If an observation has a z-score of in the standard normal distribution, what does this indicate about the observation's value relative to the mean?
A
The observation is at the maximum value of the distribution.
B
The observation is one standard deviation above the mean.
C
The observation is one standard deviation below the mean.
D
The observation is exactly equal to the mean.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a z-score represents the number of standard deviations an observation is from the mean in a standard normal distribution.
Understand that the formula for a z-score is given by: \(z = \frac{X - \mu}{\sigma}\), where \(X\) is the observation, \(\mu\) is the mean, and \(\sigma\) is the standard deviation.
If the z-score is 0, substitute \(z = 0\) into the formula: \$0 = \frac{X - \mu}{\sigma}$.
Multiply both sides of the equation by \(\sigma\) to isolate \(X - \mu\): \$0 \times \sigma = X - \mu\( which simplifies to \)0 = X - \mu$.
Solve for \(X\) to find that \(X = \mu\), meaning the observation is exactly equal to the mean.
