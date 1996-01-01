Out of attempts, a basketball player scored times. What percent of his attempts did he score?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Multiple Choice
The is the best point estimate of the population mean.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a point estimate is a single value used to estimate a population parameter based on sample data.
Recall that the population mean is a measure of central tendency representing the average of all values in the population.
Recognize that the sample mean is calculated by summing all sample observations and dividing by the sample size, given by the formula: \(\text{sample mean} = \frac{\sum_{i=1}^n x_i}{n}\).
Know that the sample mean is an unbiased estimator of the population mean, meaning its expected value equals the population mean, making it the best point estimate for the population mean.
Contrast this with other statistics like the sample median, mode, or variance, which estimate different population parameters or characteristics and are not the best point estimates for the population mean.
