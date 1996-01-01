Given forecast errors of , , and , what is the mean absolute deviation?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Multiple Choice
Whenever a data value is less than the , _______.
A
it is equal to the
B
it is located to the left of the on a number line
C
it is located to the right of the on a number line
D
it is always the smallest value in the data set
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of the mean: The mean is the average of all data values, calculated by summing all values and dividing by the number of values. Mathematically, the mean \( \bar{x} \) is given by \( \bar{x} = \frac{\sum_{i=1}^n x_i}{n} \).
Visualize the number line: Imagine placing all data values on a number line, where smaller values are to the left and larger values are to the right.
Interpret what it means for a data value to be less than the mean: If a data value \( x \) satisfies \( x < \bar{x} \), then it must be positioned to the left of the mean on the number line because smaller numbers are on the left side.
Eliminate incorrect options: The data value cannot be equal to the mean if it is less than the mean, nor can it be to the right of the mean. Also, being less than the mean does not guarantee it is the smallest value in the data set.
Conclude that any data value less than the mean is located to the left of the mean on the number line.
