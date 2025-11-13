In Problems 13–16, construct a confidence interval for p₁ - p₂ at the given level of confidence.
x₁ = 804, n₁ = 874, x₂ = 892, n₂ = 954, 95% confidence
The Process of Statistics: Metastatic Melanoma OPDIVA is a drug developed by Brystol-Meyers Squib that is meant to treat metastatic melanoma, which is the worst form of skin cancer. Survival rates for patients with this cancer are 6 to 10 months. Historically, patients with metastatic melanoma were treated with a combination of chemotherapy and dacarbazine. In clinical trials, 418 patients with metastatic melanoma were randomly assigned to either OPDIVO (n=210) by receiving 3 mg/kg by intravenous infusion every 2 weeks or dacarbazine (n=208) by receiving 1000 mg/m^2 by intravenous infusion every 3 weeks. Of the 210 patients in the OPDIVO group, 45 had survived 12 months; of the 208 patients in the dacarbazine group, 22 had survived 12 months.
d. Estimate the difference in proportion of patients who had survived 12 months in the OPDIVO group versus the dacarbazine group with 95% confidence. Interpret the interval.
A simple random sample of size n = 1000 is obtained from a population whose size is N = 1,000,000 and whose population proportion with a specified characteristic is p = 0.35.
b. What is the probability of obtaining x = 390 or more individuals with the characteristic?
Reading Rates The reading speed of second-grade students is approximately normal, with a mean of 90 words per minute (wpm) and a standard deviation of 10 wpm.
f. There is a 5% chance that the mean reading speed of a random sample of 20 second-grade students will exceed what value?
If a sample proportion is 0.55, which of the following could be a 90% confidence interval for the population proportion? Select all that apply.
a. Lower bound: 0.50; Upper bound: 0.60
b. Lower bound: 0.53; Upper bound: 0.59
c. Lower bound: 0.52; Upper bound: 0.58
d. Lower bound: 0.60; Upper bound: 0.70
e. Lower bound: 0.45; Upper bound: 0.60
True or False: A 95% confidence interval for a population proportion with lower bound 0.45 and upper bound 0.51 means there is a 95% probability the population proportion is between 0.45 and 0.51.
You Explain It! Valentine’s Day A Rasmussen Reports national survey of l000 adult Americans found that 18% dreaded Valentine’s Day. The margin of error for the survey was 4.5 percentage points with 95% confidence. Explain what this means.