Recall the two main conditions for a function \( p(x) \) to be a probability mass function (pmf): (1) each probability \( p(x) \) must be non-negative, i.e., \( p(x) \geq 0 \) for all \( x \), and (2) the sum of all probabilities over the possible values of \( x \) must equal 1, i.e., \( \sum_x p(x) = 1 \).