Suppose events E and F are such that = . Are the events E and F independent or dependent? Justify your answer.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Which of the following terms best describes a process of analyzing data to identify meaningful relations?
Suppose you are given the following data for two variables, and : , , , . What is the value of the sample correlation coefficient between and ? Do not round your intermediate calculations.
Which of the following statements correctly verifies that the function for , , , and otherwise is a probability mass function?
Suppose a normal distribution has mean and standard deviation . According to the empirical rule, what is the approximate probability that a randomly selected value from this distribution falls within one standard deviation of the mean (that is, between and )?
If a bag contains only blue and red marbles, and the probability of picking a blue marble is , what is the probability of picking a red marble?
Which sampling method involves dividing the population into groups () and then taking a random sample from each group?
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
