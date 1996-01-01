Set up the double integral for the probability over the appropriate region. Since \(y\) must be less than 0.5 and also less than \(x\), and \(x\) must be greater than 0.5 but less than 1, the limits are: \(x\) from 0.5 to 1, and for each fixed \(x\), \(y\) from 0 to the minimum of \$0.5\( and \)x\(. Because \)x > 0.5\(, the upper limit for \)y$ is 0.5. So the integral is: \[ P = \int_{0.5}^{1} \int_{0}^{0.5} 2 \, dy \, dx \]