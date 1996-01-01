If a set of data has a standard deviation of , which of the following must be true about the data values?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
If the standard deviation for a set of data is , what does this indicate about the data values?
A
The mean of the data is .
B
The data values are widely spread out.
C
All the data values are the same.
D
There is exactly one outlier in the data.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of standard deviation: it measures the amount of variation or dispersion of a set of data values from their mean.
Understand that a standard deviation of zero means there is no variation or spread in the data values.
Since standard deviation is calculated based on the squared differences between each data value and the mean, if all these differences are zero, it implies every data value is exactly equal to the mean.
Therefore, when the standard deviation is zero, it indicates that all data values are identical.
This means options like 'the mean is zero', 'data values are widely spread out', or 'there is exactly one outlier' are incorrect in this context.
