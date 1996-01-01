Is the considered a resistant measure of spread in statistics?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following symbols identifies the sample standard deviation?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the symbol for the population standard deviation is \(\sigma\), which represents the standard deviation calculated using data from the entire population.
Recognize that the symbol \(\mu\) stands for the population mean, which is the average of all values in the population.
Know that \(n\) typically represents the sample size, or the number of observations in the sample.
Identify that the sample standard deviation, which measures the spread of data points in a sample, is denoted by the symbol \(s\).
Therefore, among the given options, \(s\) is the correct symbol that identifies the sample standard deviation.
