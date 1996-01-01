Why is the generally considered a better measure of variation than the ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In a normal distribution, approximately what percentage of data falls below a value that is below the mean ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in a normal distribution, the mean (\( \mu \)) is the center of the distribution, and the standard deviation (\( \sigma \)) measures the spread of the data around the mean.
Understand that the question asks for the percentage of data below a value that is 3 standard deviations below the mean, which corresponds to the point \( \mu - 3\sigma \).
Use the properties of the standard normal distribution (mean 0, standard deviation 1) by converting the value \( \mu - 3\sigma \) to a z-score. The z-score here is \( z = -3 \).
Consult the standard normal distribution table (z-table) or use a calculator to find the cumulative probability for \( z = -3 \), which gives the proportion of data below this z-score.
Express this cumulative probability as a percentage to find the approximate percentage of data falling below 3 standard deviations below the mean.
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
If a set of data has a standard deviation of , which of the following must be true about the data?
2
views
Standard Deviation practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations