Suppose a scatterplot displays a strong, positive linear relationship between two variables. Which of the following statements is best supported by the data shown in the graph?
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Given a scatterplot where the points trend upward from left to right, which describes the correlation shown in the scatterplot?
A
The correlation is perfect and negative.
B
There is a positive correlation between the two variables.
C
There is no correlation between the two variables.
D
There is a negative correlation between the two variables.
Step 1: Understand what correlation means in the context of a scatterplot. Correlation measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Step 2: Identify the direction of the trend in the scatterplot. If the points trend upward from left to right, this indicates that as one variable increases, the other variable also tends to increase.
Step 3: Recall that an upward trend corresponds to a positive correlation, meaning both variables move in the same direction.
Step 4: Recognize that a perfect correlation would mean all points lie exactly on a straight line, which is not necessarily implied here, so the correlation is positive but not necessarily perfect.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of the correlation shown in the scatterplot is that there is a positive correlation between the two variables.
When examining a scatterplot, how can you determine if there is a relationship between two variables?
Given a scatterplot showing a strong positive linear relationship between studied and scores, the table best supports which of the following conclusions?
Which of the following best describes a scatterplot and its primary use in statistics?
Which of the following scatterplots shows the weakest positive linear association between two variables?
In the context of scatterplots, how many variables are typically displayed on a standard scatterplot?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the traits of scatterplots?
