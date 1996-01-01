If a set of data has a standard deviation of , which of the following must be true about the data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
A population of scores has mean and standard deviation . What is the population variance?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of population variance, which is the square of the population standard deviation.
Identify the given population standard deviation \( \sigma = 3 \).
Use the formula for population variance: \( \sigma^2 = (\text{population standard deviation})^2 \).
Substitute the given value into the formula: \( \sigma^2 = 3^2 \).
Calculate the square of 3 to find the population variance (do not compute the final value here, just set up the expression).
Standard Deviation practice set
