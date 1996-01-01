Suppose you have two histograms, and , each representing the distribution of exam scores for two different classes. Histogram shows scores tightly clustered around the mean, while Histogram shows scores spread out over a wider range. Which histogram depicts a higher standard deviation?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have two histograms, Histogram A and Histogram B, each representing the distribution of exam scores for two different classes. Histogram A shows scores tightly clustered around the mean (), while Histogram B shows scores spread out over a wider range. Based on this information, which histogram depicts a higher standard deviation ()?
A
Both histograms have the same standard deviation ()
B
Histogram A
C
Histogram B
D
It is impossible to determine from the information given
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the standard deviation measures the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of data values.
Recognize that a histogram with scores tightly clustered around the mean indicates low variability, which corresponds to a lower standard deviation.
Observe that a histogram with scores spread out over a wider range indicates higher variability, which corresponds to a higher standard deviation.
Compare the two histograms: Histogram A has scores tightly clustered, so it likely has a lower standard deviation; Histogram B has scores more spread out, so it likely has a higher standard deviation.
Conclude that Histogram B depicts a higher standard deviation because the data values are more spread out from the mean.
