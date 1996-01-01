Which of the following statements is true about a in a statistical survey?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of time series data?
A
The favorite colors of survey respondents
B
The number of siblings each student has
C
The daily closing prices of a stock over one year
D
The heights of students in a classroom
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what time series data means: it is a sequence of data points collected or recorded at successive points in time, usually at uniform intervals.
Review each option to see if the data points are associated with specific time intervals.
The favorite colors of survey respondents are categorical data without a time component, so this is not time series data.
The number of siblings each student has is a static count per individual, not recorded over time, so this is not time series data.
The daily closing prices of a stock over one year are recorded at regular time intervals (daily), making this an example of time series data.
The heights of students in a classroom are measurements taken at one point in time, not over a sequence of time, so this is not time series data.
