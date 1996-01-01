Which of the following scenarios fits the condition of a process?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
If arrivals occur according to a distribution with an average of arrival every minutes, what is the probability that exactly arrivals occur in a -minute period?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the rate parameter \( \lambda \) for the Poisson distribution over the given time period. Since the average arrival rate is 1 arrival every 20 minutes, for a 40-minute period, calculate \( \lambda = \text{rate} \times \text{time} = 1 \times 2 = 2 \).
Recall the Poisson probability mass function (PMF), which gives the probability of exactly \( k \) arrivals as: \[ P(X = k) = \frac{\lambda^{k} e^{-\lambda}}{k!} \]
Substitute \( k = 2 \) (since we want exactly 2 arrivals) and \( \lambda = 2 \) into the PMF formula: \[ P(X = 2) = \frac{2^{2} e^{-2}}{2!} \]
Calculate the factorial in the denominator: \( 2! = 2 \times 1 = 2 \). So the expression becomes: \[ P(X = 2) = \frac{2^{2} e^{-2}}{2} \]
This expression represents the probability of exactly 2 arrivals in 40 minutes. You can now evaluate this expression if needed.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of regression analysis, which of the following best describes the requirements for independent and dependent variables?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Epidemiologists can attempt to deal with confounding in a study by all but which of the following?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose a baseball team has players, of whom have a batting average under . If one player is selected at random, what is the probability that the player has an average under ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
If is a continuous random variable uniformly distributed on the interval , what is the probability that ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following steps is necessary in preparation for calculating a Spearman correlation coefficient between two variables?
2
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations