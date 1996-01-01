Which of the following situations cannot be described by a probability distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of regression analysis, which of the following best describes the requirements for independent and dependent variables?
A
The dependent variable must always be a probability value between and .
B
The independent variable must be a constant, while the dependent variable varies.
C
Both the independent and dependent variables must be categorical.
D
The independent variable is manipulated to observe its effect on the dependent variable, and the dependent variable is the outcome being measured.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of independent and dependent variables in regression analysis: the independent variable is the one that is manipulated or controlled to observe its effect, while the dependent variable is the outcome or response being measured.
Recognize that the dependent variable in regression analysis is not restricted to probability values between 0 and 1; it can be continuous, categorical, or other types depending on the regression model used.
Note that the independent variable does not have to be a constant; it typically varies to see how changes in it affect the dependent variable.
Acknowledge that both variables do not have to be categorical; regression can involve continuous, categorical, or mixed types of variables.
Conclude that the best description is that the independent variable is manipulated to observe its effect on the dependent variable, which is the outcome being measured.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
If the probability of an event is , what is the probability that the event does not occur?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following table, does it represent a valid discrete probability distribution? x: P(x):
3
views
Multiple Choice
Epidemiologists can attempt to deal with confounding in a study by all but which of the following?
1
views
Multiple Choice
If arrivals occur according to a distribution with an average of arrival every minutes, what is the probability that exactly arrivals occur in a -minute period?
1
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations